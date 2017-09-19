Back to Main page
Russia ready to help Somalia in war on terror

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 20:18 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow plans to help Somalia in its efforts against extremism and terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We are glad at this opportunity to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly to discuss our bilateral relations. We appreciate the history of our friendship and would like to help Somalia in its efforts to resolve the problems of extremism and terrorism," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian top diplomat met with Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

