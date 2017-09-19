Lavrov, Abbas discuss efforts to restore Palestinian unity

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Efforts to restore Palestinian unity were in focus of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged opinion on issues of fair Palestinian-Israeli settlement on the basis of the international law, including the Arab Peace Initiative," the ministry said. "The sides also discussed tasks of restoring Palestinian unity with an eye of the swift resolution of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip."

The sides also discussed key practical aspects of the bilateral agenda and spoke "for comprehensive strengthening of the Palestinian-Russian ties in various spheres," the ministry added.