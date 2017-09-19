Lavrov, Abbas discuss efforts to restore Palestinian unity

ECHR rules not to revise its judgement on Beslan hostage taking caseWorld September 19, 19:18
Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatenedWorld September 19, 17:50
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorismMilitary & Defense September 19, 17:49
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to testMilitary & Defense September 19, 17:33
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of EuropeWorld September 19, 17:00
Russian regions contribute scores of natural stones for memorial to Gulag victimsSociety & Culture September 19, 16:45
Warsaw police hunting vandals who desecrated Soviet military cemeteryWorld September 19, 16:39
Donbass truce first step towards lifting anti-Russian sanctions — German top diplomatWorld September 19, 16:36
Moscow court arrests man suspected of stabbing hiker to deathSociety & Culture September 19, 16:34
MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Efforts to restore Palestinian unity were in focus of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"The sides exchanged opinion on issues of fair Palestinian-Israeli settlement on the basis of the international law, including the Arab Peace Initiative," the ministry said. "The sides also discussed tasks of restoring Palestinian unity with an eye of the swift resolution of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip."
The sides also discussed key practical aspects of the bilateral agenda and spoke "for comprehensive strengthening of the Palestinian-Russian ties in various spheres," the ministry added.