Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Russian, EU diplomats discuss bilateral ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 18:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat has met with the EU ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov has met with EU Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas who completes his mission in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The key issues of relations between Russia and the EU were discussed during this meeting", the ministry said.

Topics
Foreign policy
