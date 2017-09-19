Bulgarian PM and Russian Prosecutor General discuss war on terror

SOFIA, September 19. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika have discussed current terrorism-related issues on Tuesday, the government press service reported.

"Prime Minister Borisov noted that Bulgaria wants Russian tourists to visit the country and thanked the intelligence agencies of the two countries for providing peaceful season for them," the report says.

The prime minister also pointed out to development of bilateral trade and economic relations and stressed that "their further development will be mutually beneficial."

Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov and Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Anatoly Makarov also attended the meeting.

Yury Chaika is staying in Bulgaria on a two-day working visit.