Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bulgarian PM and Russian Prosecutor General discuss war on terror

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 13:38 UTC+3 SOFIA

The prime minister praises the development of bilateral trade and economic relations

Share
1 pages in this article

SOFIA, September 19. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika have discussed current terrorism-related issues on Tuesday, the government press service reported.

Read also
Rumen Radev casts his ballot at the polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgarian presidential election results show growing role of patriotic forces in Europe

"Prime Minister Borisov noted that Bulgaria wants Russian tourists to visit the country and thanked the intelligence agencies of the two countries for providing peaceful season for them," the report says.

The prime minister also pointed out to development of bilateral trade and economic relations and stressed that "their further development will be mutually beneficial."

Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov and Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Anatoly Makarov also attended the meeting.

Yury Chaika is staying in Bulgaria on a two-day working visit.

Read also

Yuri Chaika: To each according to his deeds!

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
2
Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation
3
Putin calls to ensure independence of defense developments from foreign components
4
Western Military District refutes rumors of journalists hit at Zapad-2017 exercise
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of Europe
7
Kremlin comments on Putin’s absence from UN General Assembly session
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама