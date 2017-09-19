Back to Main page
US credit for Ukraine is Kiev-Washington bilateral affair — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 12:27 UTC+3
MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Whether the United States will grant a loan to Ukraine is a bilateral affair of the two countries, but the Kremlin remains critical of the possibility of lethal weapons supplies to Kiev, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Granting a loan is a matter of Ukrainian-US relations," Peskov said. "Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko also mentioned lethal weapons… Such a decision would by no means help settle the conflict in the southeast of Ukraine."

