Senior Russian diplomat, Syrian delegation discuss ways to resolve crisis

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed ways to resolve the Syrian crisis with a delegation of Syrian politicians and public figures currently on a visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There was a thorough discussion of the current military and political situation in Syria, focused on the need to rapidly resolve the crisis, strengthen the role of public institutions and ensure their participation in restoring the country’s economy and infrastructure," the statement reads. "At the same time, a statement was made that only a broad intra-Syrian dialogue, involving all the ethnic and religious groups can pave the way for peace and stability in Syria and create conditions for improving the humanitarian situation," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The Syrian delegation comprises leader of the Youth for Development Party Barwin Ibrahim, chairman of the People’s Party Sheikh Nawaf Abdel-Aziz al-Melhem and chairman of the Noor public organization Muhammad Jalbout.