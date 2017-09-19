Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov plans to meet with Tillerson, Johnson at UN General Assembly on Tuesday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 8:13 UTC+3

Russia's top diplomat will also have meetings with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet with his US and UK counterparts, Rex Tillerson and Boris Johnson, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, the Russian delegation told reporters.

"The meetings with Rex Tillerson, Boris Johnson, Federica Mogherini, and also (Palestinian President) Mahmoud Abbas and (Serbian President) Aleksandar Vucic are on the agenda today," a delegation member said.

Read also

Kremlin comments on Putin’s absence from UN General Assembly session

Russia’s top diplomat is also scheduled to have meetings with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and also attend a lunch for delegations’ heads on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Lavrov heads Russia’s delegation at the session of the UN General Assembly that opened on September 12. The foreign minister’s working program includes several dozen high-level events and bilateral meetings. On September 21, Lavrov is due to make a speech at the general debate of the UN General Assembly.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
2
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills
3
Russian police pull the plug on major online narcotics ‘drugstore’
4
Russia’s legendary Kruzenshtern windjammer calls at Germany’s Warnemunde
5
S-400 Triumph to enter duty in Central Military District on Volga River in November
6
Russia hopes for stability in Lebanon after parliamentary election
7
Putin to visit Russia’s defense contractor Almaz-Antey
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама