Lavrov plans to meet with Tillerson, Johnson at UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet with his US and UK counterparts, Rex Tillerson and Boris Johnson, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, the Russian delegation told reporters.
"The meetings with Rex Tillerson, Boris Johnson, Federica Mogherini, and also (Palestinian President) Mahmoud Abbas and (Serbian President) Aleksandar Vucic are on the agenda today," a delegation member said.
Russia’s top diplomat is also scheduled to have meetings with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and also attend a lunch for delegations’ heads on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Lavrov heads Russia’s delegation at the session of the UN General Assembly that opened on September 12. The foreign minister’s working program includes several dozen high-level events and bilateral meetings. On September 21, Lavrov is due to make a speech at the general debate of the UN General Assembly.