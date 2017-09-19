Back to Main page
Lavrov says security dialogue with Tokyo is needed

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 0:06 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Kono, in turn, also said he was glad to meet with the Russian top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow thinks permanent security dialogue with Tokyo is needed, especially on the backdrop of the critical situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We think that permanent dialogue is needed between Russia and Japan on security in Northeastern Asia, first of all, because of the critical situation on the Korean Peninsula. In this context, today’s possibility to exchange opinions on that and other matters is very valuable," he said.

"We are glad to have an opportunity to meet in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. We are meeting shortly after our leaders - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - held very important talks on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. They were very constructive, trust-based and productive," Lavrov noted, adding that the talks yielded more than 50 agreements, including a convention on avoiding double taxation and five projects within the initiative on joint economic activities in Southern Kuril Islands.

Kono, in turn, also said he was glad to meet with the Russian top diplomat. "I agree that in Vladivostok our leaders had very meaningful and constructive talks. I plan to promote the five projects that were singled out by our leaders," he said.

In his words, it is planned to organize a visit by former residents of Southern Kurils to burial grounds on September 23. "Luckily, the typhoon is gone and I hope the weather will be fine. I would like to express gratitude to the Russian side for its assistance in the implementation of this projects," he added.

