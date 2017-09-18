Back to Main page
Japan’s foreign minister to visit Russia in late November - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 23:14 UTC+3

"The weather will be cold but the reception will be warm," Russian Foreign Minister said

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he expects his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, to visit Russia in late November.

"Naturally, we expect you in Russia in late November for talks between the foreign ministers and participation in a meeting of the intergovernmental economic cooperation commission co-chaired by you and Igor Shuvalov," he said at a meeting with Japan’s foreign minister on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "The weather will be cold but the reception will be warm.".

