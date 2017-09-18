Japan’s foreign minister to visit Russia in late November - Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he expects his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, to visit Russia in late November.

"Naturally, we expect you in Russia in late November for talks between the foreign ministers and participation in a meeting of the intergovernmental economic cooperation commission co-chaired by you and Igor Shuvalov," he said at a meeting with Japan’s foreign minister on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "The weather will be cold but the reception will be warm.".