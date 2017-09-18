Back to Main page
Russian, Sierra Leonean foreign ministers hold talks in New York

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 21:28 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The Russian top diplomat stressed the two countries share similar positions at the UN

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday held a meeting with Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister Samura Kamara on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"I recall gladly our meeting in Moscow in July," Lavrov said. "I hope we'll have an opportunity to look today at how our countries are implementing the agreements reached previously."

He stressed the closeness of the two countries' positions at the UN, especially at what concerned by essentiality of respect for the principles of the UN Charter.

"I hope the very nice level of political collaboration will facilitate economic ties, too," he said. "I hope we'll discuss the steps that should be taken for this."

