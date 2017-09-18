Diplomat comments on Kiev’s refusal to discuss Russian resolution on peacekeepers

Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MODMilitary & Defense September 18, 22:21
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspaceMilitary & Defense September 18, 21:55
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reformRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 18:50
Budget for Arctic development in 2018 might amount to $13.65 mlnBusiness & Economy September 18, 18:39
Putin to visit Russia’s defense contractor Almaz-AnteyMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:34
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and StudentsSociety & Culture September 18, 18:26
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-ZorWorld September 18, 18:20
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughterSociety & Culture September 18, 18:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The United States’ and Ukraine’s unwillingness to consider Russia’s draft resolution on deploying a UN contingent in Donbass to ensure security of the OSCE mission only prove that Kiev is reluctant to implement the Minsk agreements, Russia’s chief negotiator at the Minsk peace talks Boris Gryzlov said on Monday.
"Today, we see who really wants peace and who is sparing no effort to unleash a war. This position is aimed against Donbass citizens and is fraught with still bigger casualties among civilians," he stressed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 5 that Russia planned to submit to the United Nations Security Council a resolution on the deployment of international peacekeepers along the line of engagement in Donbass to ensure safety of the OSCE monitoring mission. He stressed however that deployment of a UN force could only be possible after weapons withdrawal from the area and upon agreement with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told TASS earlier that the United States and Ukraine had said they were unprepared to work on the text of the Russian draft resolution as Kiev could offer an alternative document.