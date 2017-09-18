Back to Main page
Diplomat comments on Kiev’s refusal to discuss Russian resolution on peacekeepers

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 21:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 5, Vladimir Putin backed deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbass

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The United States’ and Ukraine’s unwillingness to consider Russia’s draft resolution on deploying a UN contingent in Donbass to ensure security of the OSCE mission only prove that Kiev is reluctant to implement the Minsk agreements, Russia’s chief negotiator at the Minsk peace talks Boris Gryzlov said on Monday.

"Today, we see who really wants peace and who is sparing no effort to unleash a war. This position is aimed against Donbass citizens and is fraught with still bigger casualties among civilians," he stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 5 that Russia planned to submit to the United Nations Security Council a resolution on the deployment of international peacekeepers along the line of engagement in Donbass to ensure safety of the OSCE monitoring mission. He stressed however that deployment of a UN force could only be possible after weapons withdrawal from the area and upon agreement with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told TASS earlier that the United States and Ukraine had said they were unprepared to work on the text of the Russian draft resolution as Kiev could offer an alternative document.

Show more
