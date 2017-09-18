Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Secretary General, Russian top diplomat plan to discuss Syria, Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 20:39 UTC+3

The talks are scheduled for September 21

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans holding a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later this week and he hopes his discussion with Lavrov will touch upon the situation in Ukraine and in Syria, the official spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric told TASS.

He said the list of pressing problems Guterres would like to discuss with Lavrov was rather extensive and included the situation in the Middle East in general.

Dujarric did not specify the time of the talks but other sources say it is likely to take place on September 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
DPR: Ukraine’s, US’ refusal on Russian initiative reveals plans to continue war in Donbass
2
Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MOD
3
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reform
4
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspace
5
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
6
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reform — envoy
7
Monument to paratroopers blown up in central Lugansk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама