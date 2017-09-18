UN Secretary General, Russian top diplomat plan to discuss Syria, Ukraine

Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MODMilitary & Defense September 18, 22:21
UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans holding a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later this week and he hopes his discussion with Lavrov will touch upon the situation in Ukraine and in Syria, the official spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric told TASS.
He said the list of pressing problems Guterres would like to discuss with Lavrov was rather extensive and included the situation in the Middle East in general.
Dujarric did not specify the time of the talks but other sources say it is likely to take place on September 21.