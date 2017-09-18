Back to Main page
Russian, Chinese top diplomats discuss Putin’s, Xi’s participation in APEC summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 20:22 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The Russian and Chinese top diplomats met on September 18 on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, met on Monday on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss participation of the two countries’ leaders in the APEC summit in Vietnam.

Lavrov congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful organization of the recent BRICS summit in Xiamen. "Since we are meeting at the United Nations headquarters, I would like to note that many results of the BRICS summit will be used by the five member nations, including Russia and China, to further improve our coordination within the United Nations," he said. "We can discuss it today, as well as forthcoming contacts between the heads of government and joint participation of our leaders, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, in the APEC summit in Da Nang."

The Chinese top diplomat, in turn, noted that the meeting between the two nations’ leaders at the BRICS summit made it possible "to strengthen cooperation between the two countries." "Maintaining contacts, including at the leaders’ level, is a good tradition and I hope to continue our efforts in this area," Wang Yi said.

