Lavrov to meet with Venezuelan, Brazilian, Cuban top diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet with his counterparts from Brazil, Venezuela and Cuba on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official told TASS on Monday.

"As for Latin America, the minister’s program includes about ten meetings," said Alexander Shchetinin, director of the ministry’s Latin America department. "A meeting with the Ecuadoran foreign minister has already been held. It will be followed by meeting with [foreign ministers of ] Mexico, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba. There will be a CELAC ministerial meeting."

Apart from that, in his words, the Russiaт side plans to sign visa-free travel agreements with Grenada and Saint Kitts, also on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

"Plans for September 20 include a meeting with the Brazilian foreign minister. It will be a very important meeting as it will be crowned by the signing of an agreement on centers of culture," Shchetinin noted. "It is also planned to meet with Belize’s minister and sign a protocol of inter-ministerial consultations.".