Russian, Ecuadorian foreign ministers call to boost economic cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 19:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides have discussed Russian-Ecuadorian cooperation within the UN

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa have argued in favor of building up bilateral cooperation in the trade economic and investment spheres, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported after a conversation between the two ministers held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

"The parties have discussed Russian-Ecuadorian cooperation within the UN, issues on the bilateral agenda and argued for further development of political dialogue and stepping up cooperation in the trade economic and investment spheres," the ministry reported.

The 72nd session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 12 in the world organization’s headquarters in New York. This week will see the busiest period of work. The head of the Russian diplomatic mission arrived in New York ahead of the session.

