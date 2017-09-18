Russian, Ecuadorian foreign ministers call to boost economic cooperation

Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MODMilitary & Defense September 18, 22:21
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspaceMilitary & Defense September 18, 21:55
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reformRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 18:50
Budget for Arctic development in 2018 might amount to $13.65 mlnBusiness & Economy September 18, 18:39
Putin to visit Russia’s defense contractor Almaz-AnteyMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:34
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and StudentsSociety & Culture September 18, 18:26
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-ZorWorld September 18, 18:20
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughterSociety & Culture September 18, 18:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa have argued in favor of building up bilateral cooperation in the trade economic and investment spheres, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported after a conversation between the two ministers held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.
"The parties have discussed Russian-Ecuadorian cooperation within the UN, issues on the bilateral agenda and argued for further development of political dialogue and stepping up cooperation in the trade economic and investment spheres," the ministry reported.
The 72nd session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 12 in the world organization’s headquarters in New York. This week will see the busiest period of work. The head of the Russian diplomatic mission arrived in New York ahead of the session.