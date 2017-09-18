Back to Main page
Moscow hails Egypt’s efforts to promote reestablishment of Palestinian unity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat and Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia held talks on September 18

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia hails Egypt’s efforts towards reestablishing Palestinian national unity, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after talks between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Mohammed al-Badri.

"The sides exchanged views on key aspects of the regional agenda with a focus on the situation in Syria, including in the context of the results of the sixth international meeting on Syria in Astana, as well as the current situation in Libya and in the Middle East settlement," the ministry said. "The Russian side hailed Egypt’s energetic efforts to promote the process of reestablishing Palestinian national unity and normalization of the situation in Gaza in the light of concrete results of the contacts between Fatah and Hamas representatives in Cairo."

The diplomats also discussed a number of current issues of the bilateral agenda, the ministry added.

Topics
Foreign policy
