Lavrov says Russia wants to boost relations with CELAC

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in boosting relations with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and other regional organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Ecuador’s top diplomat Maria Espinosa on Monday.
"We are glad to discuss our bilateral relations and the situation in the region, which has been facing tensions," the Russian foreign minister said. "We would like to know your opinion on how the regional countries view the current events," he added.
According to Lavrov, Russia "is interested in boosting relations with CELAC and other reginal organizations."
Ecuador’s top diplomat, in turn, said that Quito considered Moscow to be its strategic partner and intended to develop dialogue.