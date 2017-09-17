Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian upper house speaker says Turkmenistan plans to join Inter-Parliamentary Union

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 17, 20:03 UTC+3 ASHGABAT

According to Valentina Matviyenko, Turkmenistan’s application may be sustained at the Union’s assembly due to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg in October

Share
1 pages in this article

ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. Turkmenistan’s parliament have passed a decision to join the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the oldest international parliamentary organization, visiting speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Sunday after a meeting with her Turkmen counterpart, Akdzha Nurberdyeva.

According to Matviyenko, Turkmenistan’s application may be sustained at the Union’s assembly due to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg in October.

"We are glad that Turkmenistan’s parliament has passed a decision to join the Inter-Parliamentary Union," she said, adding that this oldest international organization now has 172 nations and could be seen as "the United Nations’ inter-parliamentary dimension."

"This October, St. Petersburg will host the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and we are glad that Turkmenistan will join the Union during an assembly held in Russia," Matviyenko stressed. "It will give Turkmenistan’s parliament new possibilities for international cooperation and relations with other parliaments. We will do our best to have this application sustained and to have Turkmenistan join this big international inter-parliamentary family as an equal member.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New types of weapons and hardware tested during Zapad-2017 drills
2
Russia refutes Pentagon's statement about strike on Syrian opposition
3
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reform - envoy
4
Saakashvili promises not to organize another revolution in Ukraine
5
Spain beats Russia in EuroBasket 2017 bronze medal game
6
Gazprom plans investing 100 billion rubles in Kyrgyzstan gas projects - Putin
7
Putin on Monday to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама