Russian upper house speaker thanks Turkmen president for care for Russian language

ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, Valentina Matviyenko, has thanked Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov for creating favorable conditions for the study of the Russian language.
"It is very important that the Turkmen President, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, and I am thankful to him for that, attaches major significance to the Russian language," Matviyenko told journalists on Sunday after a meeting with her Turkmen counterpart, Mejlis speaker Akdzha Nurberdyeva. The Russian senior lawmaker reminded that Turkmenistan’s constitutions grants the Russian language the status of a language of interethnic communication.
"Turkmenistan, its leaders demonstrate wisdom giving a possibility to study Russian from early childhood at kindergartens, at schools and at universities, and thus receive education, study the great Russian culture in its native language and creating conditions for the development of our friendly cultural and historic ties," she said.