US special representative to discuss Ukraine with Russian president's envoy in October

KIEV, September 17. /TASS./ US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said on Saturday he might meet with Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov to discuss the situation in Ukraine next month.

The US official said at a conference in Kiev that the meeting was due in October, but gave no exact date.

When asked whether he planned to visit the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Volker said that it was possible only after Kiev regains control over those territories.

On August 21, Surkov held the first meeting with Volker in Minsk since his appointment. He was satisfied with the held conversation and called it "useful and constructive." He and his interlocutor agreed that "the current situation in south-eastern Ukraine suits neither the conflicting parties nor outside forces that help the settlement process.".