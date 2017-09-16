Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassador says US must comply with political steps envisioned by UN resolution

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 16, 8:13 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Vasily Nebenzya said the U.S. had urged Russia and China "to fulfill the sanctions envisioned by Resolution 2375 as soon as possible"

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. Russia will comply with the sanctions against the DPRK envisioned by the latest resolution of the UN Security Council but it also expects political steps towards settlement of the crisis on the part of the U.S., as stipulated by the same resolution, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

As he spoke about discussions at an emergency meeting at the Security Council, he said the U.S. had urged Russia and China "to fulfill the sanctions envisioned by Resolution 2375 as soon as possible." The resolution was adopted on September 11.

"We said to it we’re a responsible member of the international community and we fulfill the UN Security Council’s resolutions diligently but this resolution also stipulates the political measures that also should be fulfilled," Nebenzya said. "That’s why we urged the Americans and other partners to fulfill the political and diplomatic decisions the resolution spelt out."

"We’ll consider their non-fulfillment as non-compliance or insufficient compliance with the resolution," Nebenzya said.

He said that the international community had found itself in a vicious circle in case of the DPRK, as a yet another resolution follows a yet another missile test. Russia has kept stressing there is no way out of the North Korean crisis other than the political and diplomatic one, he indicated.

To break out of that circle, offbeat and non-trivial thinking is needed. Also, it is important to employ diplomacy and, quite possibly, to turn to the mediatory services of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, Nebenzya said.

He recalled that the only proposal from a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula came this summer from Moscow and Beijing that proposed a roadmap implying a freeze on joint U.S.-South Korean military games.

The UN Security Council had an emergency meeting on Friday over a yet another missile test, which North Korea held a mere four days after the most recent toughening of international sanctions against it.

The Council members issued a statement for the mass media condemning the North Korean leadership’s provocative activity and stressing the essentiality of full observance of the restrictions imposed on the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's proposals on peacekeepers no grounds for easing sanctions, says Merkel
2
Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018
3
Russian, Finnish experts reckon St. Petersburg Meteorite may have fallen near Lake Seliger
4
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - envoy
5
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
6
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
7
Submarine defense: Russian subs posing Pacific threat to US Navy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама