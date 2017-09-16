Ambassador says US must comply with political steps envisioned by UN resolution

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. Russia will comply with the sanctions against the DPRK envisioned by the latest resolution of the UN Security Council but it also expects political steps towards settlement of the crisis on the part of the U.S., as stipulated by the same resolution, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

As he spoke about discussions at an emergency meeting at the Security Council, he said the U.S. had urged Russia and China "to fulfill the sanctions envisioned by Resolution 2375 as soon as possible." The resolution was adopted on September 11.

"We said to it we’re a responsible member of the international community and we fulfill the UN Security Council’s resolutions diligently but this resolution also stipulates the political measures that also should be fulfilled," Nebenzya said. "That’s why we urged the Americans and other partners to fulfill the political and diplomatic decisions the resolution spelt out."

"We’ll consider their non-fulfillment as non-compliance or insufficient compliance with the resolution," Nebenzya said.

He said that the international community had found itself in a vicious circle in case of the DPRK, as a yet another resolution follows a yet another missile test. Russia has kept stressing there is no way out of the North Korean crisis other than the political and diplomatic one, he indicated.

To break out of that circle, offbeat and non-trivial thinking is needed. Also, it is important to employ diplomacy and, quite possibly, to turn to the mediatory services of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, Nebenzya said.

He recalled that the only proposal from a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula came this summer from Moscow and Beijing that proposed a roadmap implying a freeze on joint U.S.-South Korean military games.

The UN Security Council had an emergency meeting on Friday over a yet another missile test, which North Korea held a mere four days after the most recent toughening of international sanctions against it.

The Council members issued a statement for the mass media condemning the North Korean leadership’s provocative activity and stressing the essentiality of full observance of the restrictions imposed on the country.