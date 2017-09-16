Back to Main page
Russia to call on US to refrain from pulling out of Iran nuclear deal, says ambassador

September 16, 2:02 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Iran and the countries united in the P5+1 format China, France, Russia, the UK, the U.S., and Germany reached an agreement on the problem of Iranian nuclear programs in 2015

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. Russia plans to call on the U.S. to refrain from pulling out of the agreement on Iran's nuclear program when the P5+1 countries five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany meet with Iran next Wednesday in New York, Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Friday.

When a reporter asked him about the message Russia would try to communicate to the U.S. at the forthcoming meeting, he said it would be an appeal to stay within the joint comprehensive plan of action, adding he thought this would be not only Russia's message, as other signatories to the agreement and players would seek to tell the Americans something along much the same lines.

Iran and the countries united in the P5+1 format China, France, Russia, the UK, the U.S., and Germany reached an agreement on the problem of Iranian nuclear programs in 2015 and adopted a joint comprehensive plan of actions. It envisions the lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council, the U.S. and the EU in connection with Teheran's efforts in the nuclear sphere after the latter are embraced by international control.

The Iran nuclear deal moved over to the stage of implementation in January 2016.

Donald Trump levelled sharp criticism at the agreement many a time during his election race and upon accepting the presidential office. He claimed it gave one-sided advantages to Iran. On August 16, Nikki Haley called into question the importance of the nuclear deal with Iran, saying it enabled Teheran to hold the entire world hostage.

