FBI violates freedom of press by questioning former Sputnik employee — Foreign Ministry

Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drillMilitary & Defense September 15, 18:54
500,000 applications submitted on first day tickets for FIFA World Cup 2018 go on saleSport September 15, 18:35
Diplomat expresses ‘no surprise’ at extension of ‘biased’ EU sanctions against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 18:25
Moscow rescuers save moose from drowning in lakeSociety & Culture September 15, 17:12
Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018Society & Culture September 15, 16:57
Putin, Macron call for resumption of direct talks on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 16:32
Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 15:07
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New YorkSociety & Culture September 15, 15:00
Kremlin: Putin’s attendance of Zapad-2017 drills not connected with West’s concernsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 14:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YALTA, September 15. /TASS/. The FBI has violated freedom of the press by questioning former employee of Russia’s Sputnik news agency Andrew Feinberg, which is an alarming sign for the entire journalist community, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"By exerting pressure on a Russian news agency, the US authorities blatantly violate their international obligations concerning freedom of the press and the right to receive and transmit information, enshrined in the 1975 Helsinki Act," she said. "The unwarranted steps that the US took are unacceptable for a democratic state, it is an alarming sign for the global journalist community," the Russian diplomat added.
"We reserve the right to take retaliatory steps following Washington’s outrageous actions," Zakharova stressed.
According to the US media, the FBI questioned Feinberg amid accusations against Sputnik of spreading propaganda. The Kremlin expressed concern over the fact. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the questioning pointed to "serious censorship issues and attempts to narrow the media’s scope of work."