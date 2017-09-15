Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FBI violates freedom of press by questioning former Sputnik employee — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 15, 19:34 UTC+3 YALTA

It is an alarming sign for the global journalist community, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Share
1 pages in this article

YALTA, September 15. /TASS/. The FBI has violated freedom of the press by questioning former employee of Russia’s Sputnik news agency Andrew Feinberg, which is an alarming sign for the entire journalist community, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Read also

Questioning of ex-journalist by FBI sparks concern in Kremlin

"By exerting pressure on a Russian news agency, the US authorities blatantly violate their international obligations concerning freedom of the press and the right to receive and transmit information, enshrined in the 1975 Helsinki Act," she said. "The unwarranted steps that the US took are unacceptable for a democratic state, it is an alarming sign for the global journalist community," the Russian diplomat added.

"We reserve the right to take retaliatory steps following Washington’s outrageous actions," Zakharova stressed.

According to the US media, the FBI questioned Feinberg amid accusations against Sputnik of spreading propaganda. The Kremlin expressed concern over the fact. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the questioning pointed to "serious censorship issues and attempts to narrow the media’s scope of work."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Macron call for resumption of direct talks on North Korea
2
Kremlin slams bomb threat calls in Russian cities as telephone 'terrorism'
3
Russian trade representative to Netherlands passes away
4
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
5
Russia urges UN to get actively involved in solving humanitarian issues in Syria
6
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
7
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама