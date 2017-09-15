Back to Main page
Intervention in Myanmar may aggravate situation — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 15, 17:28 UTC+3 YALTA

Moscow supports "efforts for promoting the inter-religious dialogue in Myanmar among the spiritual leaders of all confessions"

YALTA, September 15. /TASS/. Attempts at intervening in Myanmar’s internal affairs may have only one net effect - still deeper interreligious discord, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"It is essential to remember that the wish to intervene in the internal affairs of a sovereign state may merely bring about further inter-religious discord," she said.

Moscow supports "efforts for promoting the inter-religious dialogue in Myanmar among the spiritual leaders of all confessions."

Tensions in the state of Rakhine flared up on August 25, when hundreds of militants of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army raided 30 police posts. Clashes claimed 400 lives and another 391,000 Rohingya migrants had to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The Rohingya people professing Islam reside in Myanmar’s State of Rakhine. The authorities regard them as illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Rakhine has repeatedly been a scene of religious conflicts between Muslims and local Buddhists. Violence there has left thousands dead over the past few years. According to the United Nations, The Rohingya people are one of the "most friendless" ethnic minorities in the world. Myanmar’s authorities refuse to recognize their citizenship although many generations of the Rohingya people have been resident in the country.

