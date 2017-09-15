Putin, Macron express willingness to bolster coordination on Syria

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed the situation in Syria, including establishment of de-escalation zones and political settlement in this country, the Kremlin press service reported after the telephone conversation between the leaders.

"Both parties have noted the necessity of further contribution to advancement of political settlement of the Syrian crisis. Readiness to bolster Russian-French coordination has been noted, including within the Geneva process under the aegis of the UN," the report says.

When the opinions were being shared, Putin told his French counterpart "about the success recently achieved by the Syrian armed forces, supported by the Russian airborne forces, in the fight against terror organizations in this country," the Kremlin noted.

"The importance of consolidating the global community’s efforts in order to finally liquidate the source of terrorism in Syria was stressed. Some aspects of the work on launch and operation of de-escalation zones carried out in Astana were touched upon," the press service stressed.