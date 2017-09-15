Russian, Japanese top diplomats discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There has been a discussion of the situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula," the statement reads.

The conversation was initiated by Japan.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs. In July, North Korea conducted two ballistic missile tests, which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

On September 15, North Korea fired another ballistic missile, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and plunged into the Pacific Ocean about 2,200 kilometers east of Cape Erimo. Since 1998, it is the sixth North Korean missile to fly over Japan. According to the US and South Korean military, the missile was launched from the Pyongyang area. The missile flew about 3,700 kilometers reaching an altitude of 770 kilometers.

The missile launch came four days after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution tightening sanctions against Pyongyang.