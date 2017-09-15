Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutions

Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018Society & Culture September 15, 16:57
YALTA, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow deeply regrets that North Korea has once again violated the UN Security Council resolutions by conducting another missile launch, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"North Korea’s new violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions is deeply regrettable, as it took place only a few days after the adoption of the Resolution 2375," she said. "We once again emphasize the need to strictly abide by it," the Russian diplomat added.
Russia calls on all the parties involved to stop escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as the situation can only be resolved peacefully, she went on.
"We are confident that all the parties involved should stop escalating tensions that accompany each new cycle of responses and counter responses," she said. "We view the use of political and diplomatic means, particularly the launch of negotiations based on the Russian-Chinese road map, as the only way out of the situation," the Russian diplomat added. "It is only possible to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the interests of the entire global community through exclusively peaceful means," Zakharova pointed out.