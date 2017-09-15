Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 15, 15:07 UTC+3

On September 15, North Korea launched another ballistic missile

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

YALTA, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow deeply regrets that North Korea has once again violated the UN Security Council resolutions by conducting another missile launch, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Read also

Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launch

Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch

South Korean president says North Korea may be destroyed in response to new provocations

North Korea’s missile capable of reaching Guam, Japan says

South Korea fires two ballistic missiles after Pyongyang’s launch

"North Korea’s new violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions is deeply regrettable, as it took place only a few days after the adoption of the Resolution 2375," she said. "We once again emphasize the need to strictly abide by it," the Russian diplomat added.

Russia calls on all the parties involved to stop escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as the situation can only be resolved peacefully, she went on. 

"We are confident that all the parties involved should stop escalating tensions that accompany each new cycle of responses and counter responses," she said. "We view the use of political and diplomatic means, particularly the launch of negotiations based on the Russian-Chinese road map, as the only way out of the situation," the Russian diplomat added. "It is only possible to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the interests of the entire global community through exclusively peaceful means," Zakharova pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aid
2
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launch
3
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
4
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%
5
Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018
6
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residents
7
Moscow calls on armed opposition to join fight against IS in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама