Putin and Macron hold telephone talks

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The president is in Moscow. He has just had a telephone conversation with French President [Emmanuel] Macron. It has just ended. We will release a message in the nearest time," Peskov said.
According to the Kremlin’s spokesman, Putin is due to hold routine working meetings today.
"He will also hold a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council in the course of the day," Peskov added.