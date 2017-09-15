Back to Main page
Putin and Macron hold telephone talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 15, 13:36 UTC+3
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is in Moscow. He has just had a telephone conversation with French President [Emmanuel] Macron. It has just ended. We will release a message in the nearest time," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin’s spokesman, Putin is due to hold routine working meetings today.

"He will also hold a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council in the course of the day," Peskov added.

Foreign policy
