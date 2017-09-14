Putin notes growing interaction between Russia, Kyrgyzstan

EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companiesWorld September 14, 16:02
SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev noting the growing cooperation between the two countries.
"We hold our meetings regularly, which is good, because we always have something to discuss. The scope of our relations and interaction is growing," Putin said. "That’s why there are always some pressing issues that need to be discussed."
The Russian leader pointed to the growth of trade turnover and progress in virtually all areas of cooperation. "We note, and we talked about that too, that after Kyrgyzstan joined the EAEU, we have seen the intensification of economic ties with other members of the association," Putin said. "These are positive trends, we are very glad, but, of course, we need to look carefully at all that."