Russia ranks 100th in number of women in parliament — deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Women remain underrepresented in Russia’s government agencies, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets told the first meeting of the Russian government’s Coordination Council for implementing the national strategy of actions in the interests of women for 2017-2022.

"For example, Russia ranks 100th in terms of women’s share in parliament. There are 15% of women in the State Duma (lower house of parliament) and 17% in the Federation Council (upper house). A reminder that there are 10% of women in our government," Golodets said.

She stressed that Russia is behind not only such developed Western natiions as the UK, the Netherlands and Germany but also such developing countries as Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Golodets noted that women account for 19.6% of seats in national parliaments the world over, while the highest level (42%) has been registered in Scandinavian countries. "May I remind you that these are the countries within the highest living standards," she added.