Putin to hold talks with Kyrgyz president in Sochi

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue to work in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi where he will meet with visiting Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on Thursday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is planned to hold Russian-Kyrgyz talks. Putin will receive President of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev," he said.

"It is planned to discuss key issues of comprehensive Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation, including the implementation of the agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s state visit to Russia in June," the Kremlin press service said. "The sides are expected to exchange view on further expansion of cooperation within integration processes in the Eurasian space and strengthening regional security."

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state, Atambayev plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart current issues of bilateral relations and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The agreement on this meeting was reached "during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on August 14, 2017," it said, adding that further talks between Atambayev and Putin will be held in October and November on the sidelines of meetings of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).