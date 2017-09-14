Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to hold talks with Kyrgyz president in Sochi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 14, 0:37 UTC+3 SOCHI

It is planned to discuss key issues of comprehensive Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation, including the implementation of the agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s state visit to Russia in June

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue to work in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi where he will meet with visiting Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on Thursday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is planned to hold Russian-Kyrgyz talks. Putin will receive President of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev," he said.

"It is planned to discuss key issues of comprehensive Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation, including the implementation of the agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s state visit to Russia in June," the Kremlin press service said. "The sides are expected to exchange view on further expansion of cooperation within integration processes in the Eurasian space and strengthening regional security."

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state, Atambayev plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart current issues of bilateral relations and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The agreement on this meeting was reached "during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on August 14, 2017," it said, adding that further talks between Atambayev and Putin will be held in October and November on the sidelines of meetings of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Gazprom's partners in Nord Stream-2 may revise financing mechanism
2
Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat calls
3
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible
4
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
5
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
6
Kiev seeks to complicate Russians’ entry to Ukraine
7
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама