Russian, German foreign ministers discuss UN mission in Donbass in phone call

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian and German Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel have discussed by phone the proposal to set up a UN mission in Donbass and the current state of affairs in Syria, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The foreign ministers focused on some international issues, "including the initiative to establish a UN mission in order to help protect the OSCE SMM [the Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - TASS], which [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and [Germany’s Chancellor] Angela Merkel had discussed earlier in a phone call, and also the current state of affairs in settling the Syria crisis," the ministry said.