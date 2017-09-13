Back to Main page
Russian, German foreign ministers condemn North Korea's missile, nuclear activity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 20:34 UTC+3

The top diplomats stressed the importance of an exclusively political and diplomatic solution to the problem of the Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel have condemned the activity of the DPRK in the field of missile and nuclear technologies and have confirmed commitment to the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Lavrov and Gabriel resolutely condemned the steps taken by North Korea in the field of missile and nuclear technologies and stressed the importance of an exclusively political and diplomatic solution to the problem of the Korean Peninsula," the report said. "The sides also reaffirmed their unbending commitment to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council."

