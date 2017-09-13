Moscow confirms fulfilment by Teheran of its nuclear program obligations

Russian aircraft manufacturer gets down to 2nd phase of MC-21 jet flight testsBusiness & Economy September 13, 20:10
SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow states full execution by Iran of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"The situation regarding execution of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program has been studied. The Russian side stated full execution by Iran of all its obligations, as well as IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] Director General who made this conclusion numerous times already," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.