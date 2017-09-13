Back to Main page
Moscow confirms fulfilment by Teheran of its nuclear program obligations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 19:41 UTC+3 SOCHI
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow states full execution by Iran of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The situation regarding execution of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program has been studied. The Russian side stated full execution by Iran of all its obligations, as well as IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] Director General who made this conclusion numerous times already," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
