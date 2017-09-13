Moscow says Russia-US meeting in Helsinki helps clarify stances on strategic stability

Russian aircraft manufacturer gets down to 2nd phase of MC-21 jet flight testsBusiness & Economy September 13, 20:10
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, held in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on September 12, helped the parties clarify their stances on strategic stability, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The discussion allowed the parties to touch upon issues and concerns related to strategic stability and clarify their stances," the ministry added.