Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow says Russia-US meeting in Helsinki helps clarify stances on strategic stability

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 18:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, held in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on September 12, helped the parties clarify their stances on strategic stability, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The discussion allowed the parties to touch upon issues and concerns related to strategic stability and clarify their stances," the ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat calls
2
Russia suggests armed UN mission to Ukraine for initial six-month term
3
Zapad-2017 drills in Belarus to involve 98 Russian tanks
4
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible
5
Gazprom's partners in Nord Stream-2 may revise financing mechanism
6
Pentagon comments on Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems
7
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама