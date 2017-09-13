Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible

Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirableSociety & Culture September 13, 16:33
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissibleRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:21
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:13
Agreements reached by Russian, Lebanese PMs to contribute to mutual development — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 15:28
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president saysWorld September 13, 15:24
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and conceptsBusiness & Economy September 13, 15:24
Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drillMilitary & Defense September 13, 14:45
Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film MatildaSociety & Culture September 13, 14:26
Russia offers help to US, Cuba, France in dealing with Irma effectsSociety & Culture September 13, 14:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not keep a close eye on the publications of the German magazine Focus but believes that any insults published in it, including those against Russian President Vladimir Putin, are unacceptable.
"Of course, any insults are inadmissible. This actually casts a shadow on the reputation of the magazine itself," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He added that the Kremlin shows no considerable interest in the magazine’s work due to its impartiality.
The Focus magazine earlier published an insulting remark mentioning Putin. The sentence can be translated in two ways, and one of the versions sounds insulting for the Russian president.