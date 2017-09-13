Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not keep a close eye on the publications of the German magazine Focus but believes that any insults published in it, including those against Russian President Vladimir Putin, are unacceptable.

"Of course, any insults are inadmissible. This actually casts a shadow on the reputation of the magazine itself," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He added that the Kremlin shows no considerable interest in the magazine’s work due to its impartiality.

The Focus magazine earlier published an insulting remark mentioning Putin. The sentence can be translated in two ways, and one of the versions sounds insulting for the Russian president.