No plans for meeting, telephone conversation between Putin, Trump — Kremlin

Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirableSociety & Culture September 13, 16:33
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissibleRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:21
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:13
Agreements reached by Russian, Lebanese PMs to contribute to mutual development — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 15:28
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president saysWorld September 13, 15:24
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and conceptsBusiness & Economy September 13, 15:24
Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drillMilitary & Defense September 13, 14:45
Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film MatildaSociety & Culture September 13, 14:26
Russia offers help to US, Cuba, France in dealing with Irma effectsSociety & Culture September 13, 14:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. There are currently plans for neither a meeting nor a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"There is no news as of now," he said when asked if any preparations were underway for a meeting between the two leaders that could take place during the APEC summit in Vietnam in November, or for a telephone conversation ahead of the summit.