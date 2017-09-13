No plans for meeting, telephone conversation between Putin, Trump — Kremlin

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. There are currently plans for neither a meeting nor a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no news as of now," he said when asked if any preparations were underway for a meeting between the two leaders that could take place during the APEC summit in Vietnam in November, or for a telephone conversation ahead of the summit.