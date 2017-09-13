Agreements reached by Russian, Lebanese PMs to contribute to mutual development — Putin

Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirableSociety & Culture September 13, 16:33
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissibleRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:21
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:13
Agreements reached by Russian, Lebanese PMs to contribute to mutual development — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 15:28
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president saysWorld September 13, 15:24
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and conceptsBusiness & Economy September 13, 15:24
Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drillMilitary & Defense September 13, 14:45
Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film MatildaSociety & Culture September 13, 14:26
Russia offers help to US, Cuba, France in dealing with Irma effectsSociety & Culture September 13, 14:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that the agreements reached by Russian and Lebanese Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Saad al-Hariri will help the two countries’ mutual development.
"I know that yesterday (on Tuesday) you had substantive talks with the Russian prime minister. I am sure that the agreements that have been reached will work for the positive development of our bilateral interstate relations," Putin said.