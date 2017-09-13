Agreements reached by Russian, Lebanese PMs to contribute to mutual development — Putin

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that the agreements reached by Russian and Lebanese Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Saad al-Hariri will help the two countries’ mutual development.

"I know that yesterday (on Tuesday) you had substantive talks with the Russian prime minister. I am sure that the agreements that have been reached will work for the positive development of our bilateral interstate relations," Putin said.