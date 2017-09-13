Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

76 speakers confirm participation in St. Petersburg's Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 14:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will take place in the middle of October

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. A total of 76 speakers from parliaments worldwide have already confirmed their participation in the forthcoming Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in St. Petersburg set for October, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the opening of the lower house’s autumn session.

"The 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will take place in St. Petersburg in October, 76 speakers from foreign parliaments have already confirmed their participation," he said. "Basically, this is the most representational assembly over the past years," he stressed.

Read also

Senate speaker says Russia backs Mexican candidate for IPU presidency

"We can talk about a global convention of parliamentarians, besides that it will take place in Russia, in St. Petersburg," he said, anticipating many State Duma members to participate in the upcoming conference.

The 137th IPU Assembly will take place in St. Petersburg in the middle of October 2017. It was decided at the 135th Assembly in Geneva in spite of the Ukrainian and a few other delegations’ opposition. St. Petersburg was selected by 138 out of 159 votes.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union founded in 1889 is the oldest and one of the most influential parliamentary organizations. The national parliaments of 173 countries are members of the IPU, and 11 regional parliamentary assemblies are associate members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
3
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
4
Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New START
5
OPEC countries fulfill plan to reduce output by 82%, countries outside OPEC - by 118%
6
Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic Ocean
7
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама