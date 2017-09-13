Back to Main page
Saudi king’s visit to give fresh impetus to relations with Russia — top lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 13:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Federation Council speaker also notes the importance of the Saudi culture and information minister’s visit to Russia

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The visit of Saudi Arabia’s king to Russia will be a historic event and will make it possible to give a fresh impetus to bilateral ties, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Saudi Culture and Information Minister Awad bin Saleh Al-Awad on Wednesday.

She noted that Russia cherishes ties with Saudi Arabia as one of the leading states in the Middle East. Matviyenko expressed the conviction that further development of these ties "will be in the interests of our countries and our peoples and will contribute to ensuring regional and global stability."

The speaker noted that the meeting is held just a few weeks before the Saudi king’s state visit and his meeting with the Russian president. "That will be a truly historic event in the Russian-Saudi relations. We have been getting ready for the visit together thoroughly. We are confident that it will be successful and productive and will give a fresh impetus to relations between our two countries. We are waiting for His Majesty’s arrival in Russia," Matviyenko stressed.

She noted the importance of the Saudi culture and information minister’s visit to Russia. "We believe your visit to Russia is timely and hope that agreements on deepening and expanding humanitarian cooperation in culture and information policy will be reached," the speaker concluded.

