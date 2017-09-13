Putin to hold talks with Kyrgyz president on September 14

Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New STARTPress Review September 13, 13:00
Astana hosts expert-level consultations of Syrian ceasefire guarantorsWorld September 13, 12:22
IEA increases forecast for world oil demand in 2017Business & Economy September 13, 12:07
The day X: new iPhones revealedBusiness & Economy September 13, 12:05
Moscow Zoo welcomes birth of first Asian catshark pupSociety & Culture September 13, 12:02
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stuntRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:57
Russia’s State Duma begins autumn sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:22
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to RussiaSociety & Culture September 13, 11:09
New crew members move from Soyuz spacecraft to ISSScience & Space September 13, 10:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev, who will pay a working visit to Russia, in Sochi on September 14.
According to the Kremlin press service, "it is planned to discuss key issues of the multilateral Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation, including the implementation of the agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s state visit to Russia in June."
"[The two presidents] are also expected to exchange views on expanding cooperation within the framework of the integration processes in the Eurasian space and strengthening regional security," the Kremlin press service said.