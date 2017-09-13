Back to Main page
Putin to hold talks with Kyrgyz president on September 14

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 12:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev will visit Russia on September 14

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev, who will pay a working visit to Russia, in Sochi on September 14.

According to the Kremlin press service, "it is planned to discuss key issues of the multilateral Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation, including the implementation of the agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s state visit to Russia in June."

"[The two presidents] are also expected to exchange views on expanding cooperation within the framework of the integration processes in the Eurasian space and strengthening regional security," the Kremlin press service said.

