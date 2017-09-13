Back to Main page
Russia’s State Duma begins autumn session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 11:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The State Duma members plan to consider around 130 bills on a priority basis

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The autumn session of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has been launched to the tune of the national anthem. As many as 414 out of 450 Duma members registered as present in the plenary hall.

State Duma First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov told reporters that during the new parliamentary season, Duma members planned to consider around 130 bills on a priority basis. "Around 130 bills have been included in the autumn session’s agenda, which will be considered on a priority basis," he said.

According to Melnikov, most of the 130 bills were initiated by the government. At the same time, in the deputy speaker’s words, the 2018 draft budget and the 2019-2020 draft budget will top the session’s agenda.

