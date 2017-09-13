Russia’s State Duma begins autumn session

Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New STARTPress Review September 13, 13:00
Astana hosts expert-level consultations of Syrian ceasefire guarantorsWorld September 13, 12:22
IEA increases forecast for world oil demand in 2017Business & Economy September 13, 12:07
The day X: new iPhones revealedBusiness & Economy September 13, 12:05
Moscow Zoo welcomes birth of first Asian catshark pupSociety & Culture September 13, 12:02
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stuntRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:57
Russia’s State Duma begins autumn sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:22
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to RussiaSociety & Culture September 13, 11:09
New crew members move from Soyuz spacecraft to ISSScience & Space September 13, 10:40
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The autumn session of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has been launched to the tune of the national anthem. As many as 414 out of 450 Duma members registered as present in the plenary hall.
State Duma First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov told reporters that during the new parliamentary season, Duma members planned to consider around 130 bills on a priority basis. "Around 130 bills have been included in the autumn session’s agenda, which will be considered on a priority basis," he said.
According to Melnikov, most of the 130 bills were initiated by the government. At the same time, in the deputy speaker’s words, the 2018 draft budget and the 2019-2020 draft budget will top the session’s agenda.