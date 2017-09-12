Russia, US start consultations on extending START III — diplomat

HELSINKI, September 12./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the issue of extending the START-III treaty was discussed at his consultations with US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"Yes, we have launched these consultations," he confirmed. "It is good that this conversation proceeds not in general phrases, not at the level of repeating familiar approaches, but focuses on specifics of the current moment," Ryabkov said.