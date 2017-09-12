Diplomat says US staying mum on Russia’s cyber security cooperation initiative

HELSINKI, September 12. /TASS/. Washington has offered no reaction to Moscow’s initiative to establish cooperation in the sphere of cyber security to settle issues linked with Russia’s alleged attempts to influence domestic process in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday after his two-day consultations with US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"Once again, we repeatedly stressed during this round that such accusations are absolutely groundless," he said. "We reminded that there is an obvious and direct way of settling such problems and it is Russia’s initiative to establish cooperation in the sphere of cyber security, in the sphere of security of information and communications technologies."

"Regrettably, we have heard no reply from the US side," he noted.