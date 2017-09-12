Diplomat vows Moscow won’t turn blind eye to arrest of Russians at US request

Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 17:52
Lavrov and Tillerson to meet at UN General Assembly sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 17:46
Ambassador says UN resolution is 'a challenge' for North KoreaWorld September 12, 17:45
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to start on September 14Sport September 12, 17:40
Russia’s two top cinema chains cancel controversial tsar movie amid safety concernsSociety & Culture September 12, 17:39
Top Russian and Chinese officials launch joint cartoon projectSociety & Culture September 12, 17:18
Russian ship Kruzenshtern to dock at German port instead of Finland’s MariehamnMilitary & Defense September 12, 17:11
Russia expects over 1.5 million Chinese tourists in 2017Business & Economy September 12, 16:40
Lebanon plans to establish military cooperation with RussiaMilitary & Defense September 12, 16:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HELSINKI, September 12. /TASS/. Russia will not remain indifferent to the abductions and arrests of Russian citizens in third countries at the request of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday following two-day consultations with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.
"We just cannot remain indifferent to the de facto abductions of Russian citizens, to their continuing arrests in third countries under US warrants," he said.
"We used the possibility to analyze what happened, point by point, in a most thorough manner and show Americans the absolute unlawfulness of their actions, as well as demonstrate with specific examples the groundlessness of their accusations against us and attempts to actually pass the buck regarding the chain of events that have to be addressed and that we all witnessed," Ryabkov said.