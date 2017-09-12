Back to Main page
Diplomat vows Moscow won’t turn blind eye to arrest of Russians at US request

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 17:57 UTC+3
HELSINKI, September 12. /TASS/. Russia will not remain indifferent to the abductions and arrests of Russian citizens in third countries at the request of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday following two-day consultations with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.

"We just cannot remain indifferent to the de facto abductions of Russian citizens, to their continuing arrests in third countries under US warrants," he said.

"We used the possibility to analyze what happened, point by point, in a most thorough manner and show Americans the absolute unlawfulness of their actions, as well as demonstrate with specific examples the groundlessness of their accusations against us and attempts to actually pass the buck regarding the chain of events that have to be addressed and that we all witnessed," Ryabkov said.

