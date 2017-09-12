Lavrov and Tillerson to meet at UN General Assembly session

HELSINKI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Tuesday after two days of consultations with US Under-Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"The course is towards their meeting during the high level week at the UN General Assembly session in New York," Ryabkov said.

Moscow expects positive signals from Washington on improvement of relations ahead of the meeting.