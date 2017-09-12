Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov and Tillerson to meet at UN General Assembly session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 17:46 UTC+3

The Russian and US top diplomats will meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

HELSINKI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Tuesday after two days of consultations with US Under-Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"The course is towards their meeting during the high level week at the UN General Assembly session in New York," Ryabkov said.

Moscow expects positive signals from Washington on improvement of relations ahead of the meeting.

Read also

Putin expects Tillerson will take right path of cooperation with Russia

Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells Tillerson

Russian embassy in US slams remarks on searches at diplomatic missions as mockery

Senior envoy expresses protest to US over infringing upon Russian diplomatic immunity

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
2
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
3
Lavrov and Tillerson to meet at UN General Assembly session
4
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
5
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
6
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls to create civil society in Russia
7
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама