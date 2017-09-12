Back to Main page
Putin and Lebanese PM to discuss bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will hold talks in Moscow on September 13

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. At talks in Moscow on Wednesday, September 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will outline future strategic directions in cooperation of the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the opening remarks at his talks with the Lebanese prime minister.

Melhem Riachi

Lebanon lauds Russia’s political support — minister

"You have a busy program, you are meeting today with Russian Prime Minister (Dmitry Medvedev), and tomorrow you will have an audience with Russian President (Vladimir Putin)," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"I am confident that it will determine future strategic trajectories of our partnership, while today we have a good opportunity for exchanging opinions on regional and international affairs within the context of the threats persisting in the region," Lavrov added.

"We actively support efforts by your government, all Lebanese political forces towards further stabilization of the situation," he went on. "This meets the interests of all without exception Lebanese nationals," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also stressed that consolidation of all political forces on a joint platform helps Lebanon to "successfully repel threats, first of all the terrorist threat". "We congratulate the Lebanese people on having carried out a very efficient operation against Islamic State," he said.

"I expect we will have a very productive exchange of opinions, we need your assessments of the situation and prospects for its development," Lavrov said.

