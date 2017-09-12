Russia does not accept North Korea’s claims of nuclear power status - UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. Russia has supported the UN Security Council resolution tightening sanctions on North Korea as it does not accept the country’s claim of nuclear status and believes it wrong to leave the recent nuclear test without "a severe response," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said following the vote.

"Russia does not accept North Korea’s claims of nuclear power status, it supported all the UN Security Council resolutions demanding that Pyongyang put an end to its nuclear and missile programs in order to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," he said. "Accordingly, we have been supporting sanctions imposed by these resolutions, aimed at making North Korea fulfill the Security Council’s demands," the Russian envoy added.

According to Nebenzya, Russia believed that the potential to use financial pressure on North Korea is almost exhausted, while "further restrictions may amount to an attempt to choke" the country’s economy and may also provoke a deep humanitarian crisis. At the same time, he stressed that Russia considered it wrong "to leave the nuclear test without a severe response," that being the reason why Russia had supported Security Council Resolution 2375.