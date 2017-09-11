Top diplomat extends Putin’s greetings to king of Jordan

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has extended greetings to King Abdullah II of Jordan from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sends his best regards," the minister said. "He highly values the existing atmosphere of trust between our countries."

Lavrov visited Jordan on Monday where he met with King Abdullah II and held talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.