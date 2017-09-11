Russia and Jordan agree to boost anti-terror cooperation

AMMAN, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and Jordan have agreed to bolster cooperation on fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi on Monday.

"We have agreed to boost coordination in fight against terrorism and extremism, and moreover Jordan and Russia have a common understanding as to how this must be done, without any ambiguity, without double standards, without attempt to use anti-extremist-fight slogans for interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and such attempts to take place," Lavrov said.

He also said Russia and Jordan have a share a view as to a need to stop the bloodshed in Syria, settle humanitarian problems and launch the process of a political settlement in line with the UN Security Council resolution.

"In this connection we also have consensus on a need to comply with Security Council demands for respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria and a possibility for the Syrian people to themselves shape the future of their country," the senior diplomat said.

"We discussed concrete measures relating to the current state of our military and technical collaboration which is a very important part of our cooperation," he said on Monday after talks with Safadi.

According to Lavrov, they also touched on the measures to boost trade between both countries. "We discussed our bilateral ties, expressed mutual regret that trade had decreased, and reflected on certain measures that are supposed to halt this tendency and revive trade," he said noting that the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation plays a special role in fostering bilateral ties.

"We placed special attention on encouraging humanitarian, cultural, and educational links, and mutually emphasized the great importance that both Russia and Jordan attach to direct communication between people," he added.