Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Jordan agree to boost anti-terror cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 15:40 UTC+3 AMMAN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ayman Al Safadi

Russian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ayman Al Safadi

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

AMMAN, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and Jordan have agreed to bolster cooperation on fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi on Monday.

"We have agreed to boost coordination in fight against terrorism and extremism, and moreover Jordan and Russia have a common understanding as to how this must be done, without any ambiguity, without double standards, without attempt to use anti-extremist-fight slogans for interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and such attempts to take place," Lavrov said.

Read also

Russia, Jordan agree on three-way consultations on de-escalation zone in Syria

He also said Russia and Jordan have a share a view as to a need to stop the bloodshed in Syria, settle humanitarian problems and launch the process of a political settlement in line with the UN Security Council resolution.

"In this connection we also have consensus on a need to comply with Security Council demands for respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria and a possibility for the Syrian people to themselves shape the future of their country," the senior diplomat said.

"We discussed concrete measures relating to the current state of our military and technical collaboration which is a very important part of our cooperation," he said on Monday after talks with Safadi.

According to Lavrov, they also touched on the measures to boost trade between both countries. "We discussed our bilateral ties, expressed mutual regret that trade had decreased, and reflected on certain measures that are supposed to halt this tendency and revive trade," he said noting that the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation plays a special role in fostering bilateral ties.

"We placed special attention on encouraging humanitarian, cultural, and educational links, and mutually emphasized the great importance that both Russia and Jordan attach to direct communication between people," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to reap its benefits
3
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
4
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM Medvedev
5
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
6
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
7
Ukraine presses charges against Saakashvili for resisting police while breaching border
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама